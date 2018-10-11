The Devastating True Story Behind Beautiful Boy

But in Sheff's memoir, we come to understand "My Addicted Son" ended on a high before another low. Months later, Nic and his girlfriend would go on a meth and speedball (an injected mix of heroin and cocaine) binge and end up on the streets. Beautiful Boy is about the "millions of treacherous moments" that come with being the parent of an addict, as David puts it in the book. “Anyone who has lived through it, or those who are now living through it, knows that caring about an addict is as complex and fraught and debilitating as addiction itself," Sheff writes.