Teresa Giudice's Husband To Be Deported To Italy After Prison Sentence

This isn't the first news of Joe's immigrant status: When Giudice began his prison sentence in 2016, there were reports that his immigration status was in jeopardy. And not because he'd forgotten to file some paperwork! Immigration authorities can deport citizens who have committed crimes of moral turpitude. Crimes of moral turpitude include those under Joe's conviction: He was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and tax fraud. Because these are crimes against the government — specifically the internal revenue service — Joe's status was in question.