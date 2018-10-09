Now that we know that Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner passed much of their downtime on the Game of Thrones set getting high, watching videos, and sitting in the bathtub rubbing makeup brushes on their faces, we have one very important question: What does Arya Stark eat when she has the munchies?
While we still don't know exactly what she devoured on set (probably craft services, tbh), Williams did recently take to her Instagram Stories to share a smoothie recipe that would probably make a stoner — or just a fruit-loving sober person — very happy.
"Welcome 2 tha best smoothie recipe u will ever want," Williams wrote on Monday night.
The recipe calls for one banana, four dates, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon almond butter, 1 cup of almond milk and some ice. None of these ingredients is part of some health trend and there are absolutely no fancy powders. Mostly this is about the taste: It's a great combo, with the dates adding natural sweetness, and the banana and almond butter giving it some satisfying thickness. Personally, I'd add a lot more almond butter, unless this is something you're having more as a beverage than a meal. Her following posts do seem to indicate she was going for the former.
"Blend that shit," the actress instructs. Then, "Drink ur smoothie and try to convince yourself that drinking healthy drinks [will] counter out the fact that u ate a FAT bowl of pad thai noodles for dinner..."
Spoken like a true assassin.
