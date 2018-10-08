Did Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Have A Gender Reveal Party This Weekend?

Towering arches of pink and blue balloons floated above Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s home on Sunday, leading many to assume one thing: that he and Dakota Johnson are expecting a baby. As the festivities carried on, the blue string of balloons was released, which might lead people to assume that they are either having a boy or that someone didn’t tie down the blue balloons as well as the pink ones.
Celebrities like Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and of course Johnson’s parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson came to the celebration. As gossip outlets like TMZ and Daily Mail began reporting that the couple, who’ve been together for about a year, are expecting a child, Bustle received word from one of Johnson’s representatives that it wasn’t a gender reveal party, but a birthday party. So which is it?
People reports that a representative for Johnson has denied the pregnancy rumors confirming that the couple was celebrating Johnson’s birthday, which is on October 4. For the sake of keeping pregnancy rumors to a minimum, perhaps pink and blue aren’t the best birthday party colors? Johnson’s mother Melanie Griffith posted a video of the balloons to her Instagram with the curious caption “About tonight. Sky over Malibu,” with flying saucer and rocketship emojis. The video does make the balloons look pretty extraterrestrial.
The pair has kept their relationship very private. What we do know is that they have matching tattoos. The most either of them has said on the subject was last month when Johnson told Tatler "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for both Martin and Johnson and will update with any new information.
