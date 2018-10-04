Lamar Odom Responds To Report That He Was Kidnapped Due To Gambling Mishap

In some bizarre Thursday news, basketball player Lamar Odom took to Instagram last night to refute a tabloid story that falsely claimed he was kidnapped after a gambling loan gone wrong. An outlet reported that Odom was in Portland visiting a woman when he was loaned money to gamble that he then couldn't pay back. The woman claims she was terrorized at gunpoint while Odom was held hostage for two days. However, Odom's Instagram claims otherwise, and a rep for the athlete set the record straight in a statement to People, claiming the story was fabricated by the woman.
"We are aware of the false story circulating around regarding Lamar,” Odom’s publicist said. “We are not denying that Lamar does know this woman, however she was merely an acquaintance and nothing more who has had a hard time with the fact that Lamar does not want to have any contact with her and therefore she has been stalking him and seeking attention from the media. We are in the process of seeking a restraining order."
On Instagram, Odom put things a little more informally, joking that he "also got lost in a rabbit hole together with my kidnapers, rapunzel and the 7 dwarfs saved me ! We all lived happily ever after."
"This bullshit makes me wanna start my own gossip online platform and report stories only about me," he added. "What y'all think?"
I think that sounds fun, Lamar.
A rep for Odom didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
