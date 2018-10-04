Here's How To Get Free Tacos This Week In Honor Of National Taco Day

Tacos are truly special. No, seriously, hear us out. They're one of those rare foods that can be consumed for any meal — breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The possibilities are nearly endless.
This rare dish that almost anyone can enjoy deserves to be honored. So, on National Taco Day, which just so happens to fall this Thursday, October 4, why not celebrate? Thanks to promotions and specials at taco spots across the country, doing that celebrating will be easy, and at some places, it will even be free. Take a look below to see where to get the best deals.
Chronic Tacos:
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, on Thursday, October 4, customers can get a free taco if they provide the code word at check out. The code word will be revealed on the chain's social media channels on October 3.
Chuy's:
This Tex Mex chain is offering taco and drink specials on National Taco Day. Guests can add a taco to any entrée for $1. They can also get $1 Patrón floaters on their margaritas and $1 off Modelo beers.
Del Taco:
To celebrate National Taco Day, Del Taco is offering a BOGO deal on Shredded Beef Tacos. Download the coupon on the Los Angeles chain's website.
El Pollo Loco:
On National Taco Day, guests will be able to get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon from participating El Pollo Loco locations when they purchase any regularly priced food or beverage. Simply show this coupon to the cashier to get the deal. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a limited-edition taco-tee that unlocks free tacos for a year. Enter here.
Giordano's:
For a limited time starting on National Taco Day, Giordano's is offering a new Street Taco Pizza exclusively at its locations in Nevada and Arizona. In celebration of the launch, locations in these two states will be giving out half-off margaritas when guests order the new pizza on October 4.
Jimboy's Tacos:
On National Taco Day, participating Jimboy's Tacos locations are offering BOGO Ground Beef Tacos all day long.
On The Border:
OTB is offering endless tacos for $8.99 all day on National Taco Day. The offer is valid on dine-in only.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill:
To celebrate National Taco Day, Rubio's is offering a free Original Fish Taco with the purchase of any beverage. Just present this coupon to the cashier to get the deal.
Sons of Thunder:
On Thursday, this New York-based poke restaurant will be offering two Baja fish tacos for the price of one from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both its locations.
Taco Bell:
At Taco Bell locations nationwide on Thursday, October 4, customers can celebrate with $5 National Taco Day Gift Sets. The sets will include a regular Crunchy Taco, a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, and a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.
Taco John's:
Every day this week — from Monday, October 1 through Friday, October 5 — customers can get a free Crispy Beef Taco through the Taco John's Rewards App.
Torchy’s Tacos:
This Southwest chain is observing the taco holiday by surprising five guests at each of its locations with a gift card that's good for up to $300-worth of Damn Good tacos. Guests who dine-in on Thursday, October 4 will have the chance to win.
