The teen television word, it turns out, is very small. That, and talented youngsters usually make the casting rounds for years, engaging in a lot of near misses, before they finally hit their mark. Langford, meanwhile, has joined another show: Cursed, another Netflix title , which is take on the mythical story of Lady of the Lake. Mendes, too, will appear in the upcoming film The New Romantics as well as the Noah Centineo-Matt Walsh vehicle The Stand-in . Eventually, maybe, things will come full circle and Langford will get cast as a new recurring character on Riverdale.