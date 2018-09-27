Ulta Beauty Is Having A Massive 50% Off Sale Right Now — & Here's What To Buy

You don't have to love bargain shopping to know that saving a few bucks can be a huge mood booster. Maybe you had a shitty Monday and you needed three cups of coffee to get through (an also shitty) Tuesday, but getting half off something that you were buying anyway, like a fresh new body butter and your favorite shampoo and conditioner, can definitely turn things around.
If you're looking for that unique kick of dopamine that you only get from a good sale, well, you need to be shopping Ulta's Fall Haul sale. Running from now until the end of the week, September 29th, you can pick up your favorite beauty products from all the best brands — Bliss face masks, Revlon lipsticks, Bath & Body Works body butter, OXG shampoo and conditioners, for example — for 50% off.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.