Amber Guyger, the Dallas Police Officer who fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own apartment, was fired from the department on Monday.
According to a statement released by the Dallas Police Department, Guyger was fired by Police Chief U. Renee Hall during a hearing held on September 24 when it was determined that the officer had "engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter" on September 9.
Guyger shot and killed Jean, her upstairs neighbor, on September 6. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CNN, Guyger says she mistook Jean's apartment for her own. Upon entering she says she saw a large silhouette which she believed to be an intruder. Still in uniform, Guyger told police she issued verbal commands and then fired two shots. One hit Jean, an unarmed Black man, in the torso and killed him. She says it was only after calling 911 and turning on the lights that she realized she was in the wrong apartment.
Hall's decision to fire Guyger, a four year veteran of the Dallas Police force, comes after weeks of nationwide calls for action. The shooting sparked protests and became in issue in the already heated Senate race between Sen.Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Cruz, who had cautioned against a "rush to judgement," recently tweeted a video of O'Rourke calling for justice in the case. In a separate tweet, Cruz made the accusation that his opponent "sides against the police."
In Beto O'Rourke's own words #TXSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/uUzW7DSqgo— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 21, 2018
Jean, who is scheduled to be laid to rest in his native St. Lucia on Monday, was remembered for his kind and friendly nature in a September 13th ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners.
Jean's mother, Allison, told reporters she was "relieved" by news of the termination but still hopes to see the former officer indicted on murder charges in her son's death.
