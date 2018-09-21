Lathan plays Violet, an ad executive who has been raised to have the perfect life. She has a great career, a great boyfriend who’s a doctor, and most importantly, perfect hair. Her mother (Lynn Whitfield) — recently divorced and extremely preoccupied with how the rest of the world views her and “what people will say” — still comes over to straighten it for her. When her boyfriend doesn’t propose and they break up, Violet does what many women before her have done when faced with relationship adversity: She starts to change her hair. And after one alcohol-riddled night, she uses her ex-boyfriend's clippers to shave it all off. What happens next is a journey towards self-love and acceptance that she couldn’t have fathomed before she was willing to let go of her tresses and the facade of perfection that came with them.