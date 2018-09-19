The Emmys were Monday and John Mayer was not there. Why? Because the art house Instagram actor-writer-director was shockingly not recognized for his Outstanding Mini Series, John Mayer's Instagram Stories. It's mini because it's viewed on a phone, and it's outstanding because it's...outstanding content.
While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the singer revealed that he's shot over 6,000 episodes of his show, which airs almost hourly on his Instagram (it's just his regular stories — just go with it), and he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Mayer is out here, phone in hand, giving the world a thrilling look at what it's like to be a famous man with very good skin, all through the lens of an iPhone X. He's spending money on set design, on scripts, on assistants to bring him not-too-ripe bananas. Show biz, man!
Let's hope the Emmys wake up and start to give credit where credit is due! Busy Philipps could also be a viable candidate to appear in the Outstanding Mini Series category, along with Chrissy Teigen. I only hope they all receive notification of their future nominations via Instagram DM.
Check out the trailer below.
