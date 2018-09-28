30+ Ways To Get Free Coffee (& More) On National Coffee Day

There's one piece of money advice that people love to offer — often unsolicited — to millennials: stop buying daily coffees. We understand that the relatively small amounts we spend on lattes and cold brew can add up in just a week, but imploring us to deny ourselves one of life's simplest, most wonderful pleasures doesn't really seem fair. But there is, thankfully, one day each year when we can put aside our guilt over buying coffee because, on this most joyous of days, there are plenty of ways to get coffee for free or at a serious discount.
This year, National Coffee Day falls on Saturday, September 29. This Saturday and on the days leading up to it, cafés, coffee shops, and restaurants across the country are giving us ways to save on the very thing we've been told repeatedly that we're spending too much on. Plus, several coffee brands are also offering deals on beans and other products that will make doing the financially responsible thing (you know, brewing your coffee at home) seem like less of a sacrifice. Whether you're a PSL fanatic or an iced coffee queen, there's sure to be something for you to enjoy — sans pesky financial guilt! — this National Coffee Day.
Barnes & Noble Cafés:
Cafés inside Barnes & Noble locations across the country will be offering a free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day.
Birch Coffee:
On National Coffee Day, Birch will be offering a pay what you please promotion. Customers will be encouraged to pay what they please for any coffee based beverage (drip, cold brew, espresso-based) at Birch locations across New York City.
Bruegger's Bagels:
Bruegger's Bagels Inner Circle Rewards members can get a free medium coffee with any purchase. The offer is valid from September 22 — the first day of fall — through National Coffee Day on September 29. To redeem the offer, present barcode from your email, Bruegger's Bagels mobile app, or provide your phone number to the cashier.
Bulletproof Coffee:
Bulletproof is celebrating National Coffee Day on both the east and west coast. On Thursday, September 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., customers can stop by the wellness retailer PREVIEW in New York City for complimentary coffee and latte art from coffee artist Michael Breach. On Saturday, September 29, customers can get $1 coffee all day at Bulletproof Cafés in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Seattle. And, in New York City, customers can get free Bulletproof Coffee from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Tribeca at the intersection of Warren and Greenwich near Whole Foods Market. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complimentary cups will be available at Virtual World.
Caribou Coffee:
On Saturday, September 29, Caribou Coffee is offering a free coffee of the day in any size to guests who buy any food item. That includes the entire lineup of bagels, sandwiches, and bakery items at Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels locations nationwide.
car2go:
The car-sharing and rental app is partnering with coffee shops across the country to offer a free beverage for members on Friday, September 28 in celebration of National Coffee Day. Simply show your app to the barista to receive a free drink (up to $5) at Cuvee Coffee in Austin, TX; Dollop - Ukrainian Village in Chicago, IL; Huckleberry Roasters - Dairy Block in Denver, CO; Coava Coffee - Jefferson in Portland, OR; Top Pot Doughnuts - Downtown Flagship in Seattle, WA; and Sweetleaf Coffee - Jackson Ave in Long Island City, NY while supplies last. Additionally, car2go users who visit Filter Coffeehouse and Espresso Bar - Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. on the 28th can get free brewed coffee or espresso while supplies last.
Community Coffee Company:
Beginning September 25, Community Coffee will be offering customers 30% off all online purchases with the promo code "COFFEEDAY2018."
Corner Bakery Café:
In honor of National Coffee Day, Corner Bakery Café locations nationwide are offering a free hand-roasted coffee or cold brew of any size with any purchase on both Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29.
Cumberland Farms:
Celebrate National Coffee Day at Cumberland Farm with a free hot or iced coffee in any size by texting FREECOFFEE to 64827. You'll receive a mobile coupon, which will get you a free Farmhouse coffee, tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate.
Drinkfinity:
Now through October 1, Drinkfinity is offering 50% off on its Americano Starter Kit. This is a $33 value that you can get for $16.50. Use the code "COFFEE" to redeem the offer.
Eight O'Clock Coffee:
On National Coffee Day, Eight O'Clock Coffee is giving away a free bag of coffee each hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on the brand's official Facebook page. For a chance to win, just comment on the Facebook post shared on September 29 and tell Eight O'Clock which coffee variety you want to win. 12 winners will receive a coffee prize pack with one bag of Eight O’Clock Coffee, a coffee scoop, and a mug. You must be a U.S. resident and 18 or older to win.
Espressotoria:
If you buy six Espressotoria coffee pod packs on Walmart.com on National Coffee Day, you'll get a free Espressotoria machine. The deal will save you $99.
French Truck Coffee:
All French Truck Coffee locations in New Orleans will be serving coffees for 25 cents on National Coffee Day.
Holiday Stationstores:
On National Coffee Day, Holiday will be giving away a free coffee of any size to customers who text "COFFEE" to 44022. Additionally, Holiday will be running a Free Coffee Tuesday promotion from now until October 9.
Illy:
This National Coffee Day, shoppers will receive a complimentary can of Illy coffee when they purchase four cans using code "5FOR4." The offer is valid until 9 a.m. ETS on September 30.
Intelligentsia Coffee:
In celebration of National Coffee Day, Intelligentsia Coffee will be offering a promo at all 12 coffeebar locations in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and Boston. Any guest that purchases a 16-ounce (or 20-ounce cups for Boston coffeebar locations) reusable cold coffee cup will receive a free cold coffee or cold tea.
Krispy Kreme:
In addition to selling new Coffee Glazed Doughnut and Original Glazed Coffee all week long, Krispy Kreme is also giving out free coffees of any size on September 29.
La Colombe:
For one day only on September 29, La Colombe will be giving away a free Costa Rica San Ramon Honey Sampler with every online purchase of roasted coffee.
LaMar's Donuts and Coffee:
On National Coffee Day, customers who buy a 16-ounce LaMar’s reusable travel mug for $1.19 can get it filled with coffee for free.
Neuro Coffee:
On September 29, customers can get 60% off the first month of the Roaster's Club monthly auto-replenish subscription service with the code "COFFEEDAY." Customers can also use the code "FREECOFFEE" to take advantage of a buy one, get one free offer on enhanced ground beans or K-Cups.
Nickel & Diner:
On National Coffee Day, hit up the Coffee Counter at Nickel & Diner in New York City for buy-one-get-one-free Coldbrew Softserve for $6.
Peet's Coffee:
This Saturday, customers can get 25% off one pound of beans and a drip coffee or tea for free at participating Peet's Coffeebars. They can also get 25% off all regular one pound bean purchases made online. Just use the code "COFFEEDAY18" at checkout to take advantages of the savings.
Pilot Flying J:
On September 28 and 29, Pilot Flying J is treating guests to a free Pilot coffee of any size. Just download the myPilot app, and you'll find the coupon in myOffers waiting to be redeemed.
RISE Brewing Co:
On National Coffee Day, customers can get 20% off site-wide on risebrewingco.com with the code "NationalCoffeeDay." Additionally, Rise is offering a BOGO deal at its cafés in New York City.
Sheetz:
This Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be celebrating National Coffee Day by offering free cold brew to any customer who orders through the Sheetz app. This offer is valid on any size and any flavor at all 583 Sheetz locations.
Sprinkles:
On Saturday, September 29, Sprinkles Cupcakes is giving away free High Brew Coffee. Visit one of the 20 Sprinkles stores where High Brew is sold to receive a free can with the purchase of one regular cupcake while supplies last.
Teaspressa:
To celebrate National Coffee Day, Teaspressa is offering 10% off all products purchased online. The discount is valid on Teaspressa’s website on Monday, September 24 through Sunday, September 30. Use the promo code "COFFEEDAY" at check out to get the discount. Teaspressa is also offering 10% off Signature Drinks served at its café locations in Phoenix, AZ and Ann Arbor, MI.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf:
To celebrate the official coffee holiday, participating locations of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be offering customers a free 16-ounce hot or iced Brewed Coffee when they purchase a food or bakery item. Additionally, rewards members who make a purchase of $20 or more will receive a free limited edition Heritage Tumbler.
Toby's Estate Coffee:
On September 29, Toby’s will offer $1 Espressos at all its cafés, as well as $1 12-ounce Cold Brews or Drip Coffees exclusively for orders made through the new Toby’s Estate mobile app.
Verve Coffee Roasters:
This Santa Cruz-based coffee roaster is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering $1 quick cups of coffee at all retail locations. Verve is also offering free shipping on all orders placed online for 24 hours on September 29, as well.
Wandering Bear:
In honor of National Coffee Day, Wandering Bear teamed up with Coolhaus Ice Cream to serve free Cold Brew Affogatos out of its coffee truck on Friday, September 28 in New York City.
WestEnd Coffee Bar:
The coffee bar located inside the Hutton Hotel in Nashville will be serving complimentary drip-coffee all day on National Coffee Day. The beverages will be made with Parlor Coffee.
