Job Hunting Is Hard, Especially If Facebook Is Posting Job Ads Just For Men

As rapidly evolving technologies spur new types of biases —or otherwise — it’s crucial that we bear in mind the many ways that discrimination is able to thrive, often outside of our direct line of sight. The ACLU noted in their press release that online platforms are not usually responsible for user content (which includes ads). But, they are optimistic they will be able to hold Facebook accountable in this instance. Hopefully, this case will serve as an example that will help to set a new precedent for workplace discrimination in an increasingly tech-reliant space.