Story from Emmy Awards

These Are The Best Reactions To That Shocking Emmys Proposal

Anne Cohen
Stop the Emmys. We're done. Nothing can top the live, spontaneous proposal that just took place onstage. When Glenn Weiss ventured forth to accept his Emmy as winner of the award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, no one could have expected that he was about to give us the gift of witnessing true love. You probably thought, 'Oh, that guy directed the Oscars. Huh."
And then, this happened:
Weiss popped the question to girlfriend Jan Svendsen, in a moment that will surely go down in awards show history. "You wonder why I don't call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife," he said. "This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago. To my sisters and brothers I didn't swipe it. I want to put this ring on your finger in front of all these people and my mom and your parents watching over us."
Advertisement
Needless to say, some of the best reactions were from the celebrities in attendance. Leslie Jones just lost it.
Sarah Paulson got weepy.
Benedict Cumberbatch is a gem among men.
Only Sterling K. Brown can serve up this kind of sincere, open-mouthed joy.
But seriously, Jones deserves an Emmy for this video. "The man that's going to be with me is going to propose to me at the Emmys, okay?" the Saturday Night Live star, and nominee for best supporting actress in a comedy said. "If you don't do that, then you ain't serious about our love!"
Now THAT'S how you accept an award!
Related Video:
Advertisement
Related Stories
This Proposal Shows The Magic Of Live TV
Amy Sherman-Palladino Made Emmys History Tonight
Is Donald Glover At The Emmys As...Teddy Perkins?

More from TV

R29 Original Series