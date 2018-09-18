These Are The Best Reactions To That Shocking Emmys Proposal

Stop the Emmys. We're done. Nothing can top the live, spontaneous proposal that just took place onstage. When Glenn Weiss ventured forth to accept his Emmy as winner of the award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, no one could have expected that he was about to give us the gift of witnessing true love. You probably thought, 'Oh, that guy directed the Oscars. Huh."
And then, this happened:
Glenn Weiss pulled off a public proposal during his #Emmys speech (she said yes!) pic.twitter.com/u17NCxKBEK— New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 18, 2018
Weiss popped the question to girlfriend Jan Svendsen, in a moment that will surely go down in awards show history. "You wonder why I don't call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife," he said. "This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago. To my sisters and brothers I didn't swipe it. I want to put this ring on your finger in front of all these people and my mom and your parents watching over us."
Here's what the reaction was like inside the show when Glenn Weiss proposed on stage at the #Emmys: pic.twitter.com/t9jFVKSS2i— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 18, 2018
Needless to say, some of the best reactions were from the celebrities in attendance. Leslie Jones just lost it.
We were all @Lesdoggg during that #Emmys proposal! pic.twitter.com/kiDdbVPW48— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2018
Sarah Paulson got weepy.
A proposal at the #Emmys!! BEST moment of the night! https://t.co/jLOE67P15q pic.twitter.com/UpV5LCRnO8— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 18, 2018
Benedict Cumberbatch is a gem among men.
Find someone who looks at you the way Benedict Cumberbatch looked during that #Emmys proposal. pic.twitter.com/gWnAQVt4l1— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 18, 2018
Only Sterling K. Brown can serve up this kind of sincere, open-mouthed joy.
Sterling K’s reaction to the proposal ?♥️ #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yrzgbf5POy— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) September 18, 2018
But seriously, Jones deserves an Emmy for this video. "The man that's going to be with me is going to propose to me at the Emmys, okay?" the Saturday Night Live star, and nominee for best supporting actress in a comedy said. "If you don't do that, then you ain't serious about our love!"
Man that was the best speech ever! #emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/KlXF6tJB66— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) September 18, 2018
Now THAT'S how you accept an award!
