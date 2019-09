Cardi B Just Endorsed Cynthia Nixon After Nicki Minaj Backed Cuomo

Cardi B has officially endorsed Cynthia Nixon to be the next governor of New York . The performer shared a passionate post on Instagram, shouting out the candidate and encouraging fans to go vote before polls close . Cardi's endorsement is notable for two reasons: first, she is encouraging her 32.7 million followers to go vote. Hell ya! Second, she is sharing this endorsement just one day after Nicki Minaj publicly supported Nixon's opponent, the incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo on her own social media accounts.