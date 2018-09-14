Everyone Who's Spoken Out Against Les Moonves

CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves is the latest media titan to be taken down following allegations of sexual misconduct. As CBS investigates the claims, six more women have come forward with similarly damning stories. While Moonves denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, as well as claims that he purposefully hurt his accusers' careers, he is still stepping down from his position. But here's the thing: whether or not he receives his exit compensation (which would total around $120 million) hangs in the balance of CBS's investigation. Now, celebrities are using this limbo as an opportunity to speak out against the CEO and urge the network to make necessary changes.
The most recent words come from writer Linda Bloodworth, who was behind popular CBS shows like M*A*S*H and Designing Women. She was there when Moonves first took over, and her frustrating yet funny essay in The Hollywood Reporter reveals the ways Moonves allegedly drove her off the network due to an unexplained personal vendetta.
While CBS has named six new board members and promised to donate $20 million to organizations in support of the #MeToo movement, Bloodworth's frustration has been echoed by celebrities all over — including those still at the network who are speaking up in hopes of creating change from within. Ahead, read everything they've had to say.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).