Everyone Who's Spoken Out Against Les Moonves

CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves is the latest media titan to be taken down following allegations of sexual misconduct. As CBS investigates the claims, six more women have come forward with similarly damning stories. While Moonves denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, as well as claims that he purposefully hurt his accusers' careers, he is still stepping down from his position. But here's the thing: whether or not he receives his exit compensation (which would total around $120 million) hangs in the balance of CBS's investigation. Now, celebrities are using this limbo as an opportunity to speak out against the CEO and urge the network to make necessary changes.