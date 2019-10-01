The most exciting Halloween costumes are more than just clothes on a body. The best ones come with a personality attached. When you put on your costume, you slip into an attitude. For a day, you get to look different — and act different, too.
Halloween offers us ethical, morally striving folks the tremendous opportunity to be really, really bad for a day. The consensus among actors is that playing villains is a far more exhilarating experience than playing a hero. In the wise words of Charlie Hunnam, "It's generally more fun to play the villain." Villains are complicated, wounded, intelligent. They have elaborate costumes. They give deadly glares. Most importantly, they stick in the memory. We don't remember what they wear — we remember who they are.
The women villains on this list all transgress boundaries of femininity in often abhorrent, and always interesting, ways. The quickest way to have an excellent Halloween? Be a villain. (Or, in the case of Miranda Priestly, someone who can send an icy chill down the spine of any Halloween party attendee — she's more than a villain, she's a boss.)
Birds of Prey squadWho They Are: Meet the stars of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of the One Harley Quinn: Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain. They blow every other "girl squad" costume out of the water.
What You'll Need: Bright, shiny clothes and a lot of hairspray. Oh, and glitter. It's easiest to model the fellow "birds" costumes after their de-facto leader, Harley Quinn. Lucky for you, we have a post dedicated just to her iconic look and makeup.
The Wicked Witch of the WestWho They Are: The musical Wicked wants you to think the Wicked Witch isn't so wicked at all, but The Wizard of Oz says otherwise. She's the green-hued, water-soluble evil force that stalks Dorothy (Judy Garland) in The Wizard of Oz, and is played by Margaret Hamilton.
What You'll Need: This movie solidified tropes of witchy aesthetics for a long, long time. She has bright green skin and wears all black. Essentially, get all the witch costume staples: Pointy hat, long black dress, and green face paint for your face and hands.
Cersei LannisterWho She Is: Cersei (Lena Headey) is the Big Bad Wolf of Westeros. She's one of the most unforgettable villains on TV, and has pulled of the magnificent feat of becoming more admirable in her power as she becomes more vile.
What You'll Need: There are seven seasons of Game of Thrones, and just as many eras of Cersei costumes. At the start of Game of Thrones, Cersei wore elaborate gowns and tied her long hair back in equally elaborate braids. For those of you willing to commit to the holiday in a major way, Game of Thrones cosplay costumes and wigs are available in expensive and less pricey varieties. In more recent seasons, Cersei has zapped her wardrobe of color. She wears a dress that appears to be made of chainmail and the spirit of the iron throne. For that costume, you'll need a long-sleeved black dress — either the official cosplay version or a regular dress with DIY shoulder pads — and a cropped blond wig.
CatwomanWho She Is: Catwoman — aka Selina Kyle — isn't quite a villain, but she's not quite a hero, either. She began as an adversary of Batman's, and later morphed into his love interest. So it goes.
What You'll Need: Catwoman tends to wear form-fitting, all-black leather costumes. Given the revealing nature of the look, and Halloween often being an occasion to flaunt, Catwoman costumes like this, this, and this, abound. For a traditional DIY version, all you need is a lot of black clothes: A black jumpsuit, black gloves, a thick black belt, black boots, a black mask and cat ears, and finally some kind of voluminous hairdo. Or, you can go the Halle Berry Catwoman version, and wear bra, interlocking belts, and leather pants.
Regina GeorgeWho She Is: Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, is the queen bee of North Shore High, the high school setting of Mean Girls.
What You'll Need: One outfit screams Regina George. As a prank, someone cuts two holes in the chest area of Regina George's tank top. Regina ends up wearing the shirt anyway and starting a trend. You can easily take a pink tank and let your bra poke through. Paired with a blond wig, people will get the message. Another classic look is a baby pink skirt evocative of Barbie and a white tank top.
Cruella de Vil
Who She Is: Despite the fact that she almost definitely would be taken in to animal services for hoarding 101 dalmations, Cruella de Vil is the best dressed woman villain, full stop.
What You'll Need: Readymade Cruella de Vil costumes abound, though a DIY version is absolutely within reach. According to Lauren Conrad's very helpful how-to guide, the essential ingredients of a Cruella costume include a black slip dress, red pumps, red opera gloves, red lipstick, a faux fur coat, and of course Cruella's signature black and white hair.
Miranda PriestleyWho She Is: The devil wearing Prada, of course. Meryl Streep plays Miranda Priestley, the imposing editor-in-chief of Runway magazine in the movie The Devil Wears Prada. Whether or not she's a literal villain is up for debate, but do not pretend that she would win Boss of the Year.
What You Need: Whatever you wear, be sure you wear it with an air of self-assured confidence. Otherwise, the spirit of Miranda Priestley will emerge to sabotage your Halloween. Miranda mostly sticks to very (very) chic office wear. Begin with white button-down shirt, black slacks, and a blazer. Then, accessorize with gold hoops, a red belt, and a chunky necklace that pops. Last step? The hair. Carry around a few copies of Vogue, or any equivalent fashion magazine, and you're set.
Bellatrix LestrangeWho She Is: Bellatrix Lestrange stans for Voldemort. She's one of the main women antagonists in the Harry Potter franchise, and is genuinely, truly despicable.. That said, Helena Bonham Carter captures the Bellatrix essence masterfully.
What You Need: Are you brazen enough to be a Death Eater for Halloween? If so, here goes. You can buy a Bellatrix costume or make a convincing one using items in your closet and lots of hair spray. Start with a base of a black solid black dress, or a skirt and a long-sleeved shirt. Then, wear black fishnet stockings and high-heeled boots. The most important part of a Bellatrix costume is the accessories: A corset, a chunky green pendant necklace, and fingerless gloves. Tease out your hair to the fullest. Finally, don't even think to leave the house without a wand (though the authentic Bellatrix wand is a bit pricey).
Eleanor YoungWho She Is: Depending on your perspective, Eleanor Young (Michelle Yeoh) of Crazy Rich Asians could either be a loving mother – or a spiteful potential mother-in-law who thwarts her son's chance at a happy marriage. She and Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) spend the movie locked in a battle of wills.
What You'll Need: Don't worry, we won't instruct you to buy extremely high-end couture — even though that's what Eleanor wears. You can model your outfit off the mahjong scene when Eleanor wears a white jacket and pants. Tie your hair back in a tight bun and wear pearls. Don't forget the big emerald ring.
Annie Wilkes
Who She Is: Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) of Misery give super fans a bad name. She traps a famous author, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), in her house and forces him to revive her favorite character, Misery. If he doesn't comply, there's always the axe.
What You'll Need: Misery takes place in the middle of a brutal Colorado winter, so practically speaking, this is a good costume to wear if it's cold on Halloween. First, wear a long-sleeve, patterned, button-down shirt. Then it's just a matter of finding her monk-like frock. eBay has a selection of vintage buttoned sleeveless wool dresses like Annie wears. Don't forget a fake axe.
Nurse RatchedWho She Is: After Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) is transferred to a mental asylum from prison in the Oscar-winning film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, he has to contend with Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), the power-hungry nurse who manipulates patients with an impenetrable stare.
What You'll Need: Nurse Ratched is, first and foremost, a nurse. But not just any nurse. She's an evil vintage nurse! Create an old-timey look with this dress and this nurse's cap.
The Sand SnakesWho They Are: Game of Thrones is oozing with morally ambiguous characters like the Sand Snakes of Dorne. Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) trained her three oldest daughters in martial arts and treachery. Together, they form an elite fighting squad called the Sand Snakes.
What You'll Need: This group costume can be achieved through flowy yellow dresses, brown pants, and brown belts. It's that easy!
