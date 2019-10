Cersei Lannister

Cersei (Lena Headey) is the Big Bad Wolf of Westeros. She's one of the most unforgettable villains on TV, and has pulled of the magnificent feat of becoming more admirable in her power as she becomes more vile.There are seven seasons of Game of Thrones, and just as many eras of Cersei costumes . At the start of Game of Thrones, Cersei wore elaborate gowns and tied her long hair back in equally elaborate braids. For those of you willing to commit to the holiday in a major way, Game of Thrones cosplay costumes and wigs are available in expensive and less pricey varieties . In more recent seasons, Cersei has zapped her wardrobe of color. She wears a dress that appears to be made of chainmail and the spirit of the iron throne. For that costume, you'll need a long-sleeved black dress — either the official cosplay version or a regular dress with DIY shoulder pads — and a cropped blond wig