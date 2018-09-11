In The Nun, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) is invited to visit an abbey proclaimed "unholy" by the residents of the Romania town in which it resides. French-Canadian farmer "Frenchie" (Jonas Bloquet) has found the body of a nun who died by suicide, and Sister Irene and priest Father Burke (Demián Bichir) must make sure nothing too foul is happening with the cloistered sisters of the convent. The reason that Sister Irene is on this journey, despite never having seen the territory of Romania, is because she's had visions of spirits since she was a little girl — which, as fans of The Conjuring may remember, is very similar to Lorraine's own history.