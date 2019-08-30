The Best Netflix Shows You Can Download For Watching On The Go

Released in 2016, Netflix's download feature was an undeniable game-changer. Suddenly, our phones became portable TVs. We could watch shows on the subway, on long car rides, while waiting in line in the DMV. Essentially, we had the option of never being bored again.
If we came prepared, that is. Since you can only download TV shows and movies using a strong WiFi connection, we have to think ahead. My trick? Always having a few downloaded features in my stable, ready to deploy should I be faced with the unseemly task of waiting.
Not all of Netflix's entire catalogue is available for download (sorry, Friends, Shameless, and Gilmore Girls fans). And frankly, not all of the catalogue is prime for watching on-the-go, like Chef's Table — fact it, food looks better on a big screen. Given those confines, these are the TV shows, ranging from family sitcoms to gritty British crime shows, that are so compelling and addictive you'll actually look forward to the in-between moments, when you can pull out your phone and watch.