A: "I think what was so hard was...look, things happen. I lost my voice. Something happened to my throat. I had nodes. It was something I needed to take care of. I was a new, young singer so shit happens. People fall on stage. People have issues. It happens. Looking back, I would have handled it differently or whatever, but I don’t think that the media would be as crazy about it now. I look back on myself and I’m like, ‘Oh I just want to give her a hug.’ I was so young and so sad. But it made me stronger and dealing with the world in that way and learning self love and value and knowing I was the artist I was and those were my songs that I was writing and having to find the strength to get up and go perform and go on tour, it made me a stronger person, absolutely. It definitely taught me how to block out negativity and how to face those kinds of things. Being able to say 'Nope, I’m not going to go. I don’t care if it’s the biggest show ever. I can’t talk, I have no voice, I’m not doing it.' Now, I would say no."