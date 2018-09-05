Dear Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson Was Not Trying To Steal Your Boyfriend!

Before "Becky with the good hair" and before "the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now," there was another iconic lyric that called out a public feud: "Hey, how long till the music drowns you out? / Don't put words up in my mouth, / I didn't steal your boyfriend."
It's been long rumored that Ashlee Simpson's 2005 hit "Boyfriend" was about Lindsay Lohan — specifically, buzz that Simpson had stolen Lohan's then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Simpson (alongside husband Evan Ross) addressed this rumor in a round of "Plead The Fifth," and didn't shy away from the truth.
"Yeah, I mean, I hung out with him first and I wasn't interested in him at that point," Simpson explained matter-of-factly. "And we're great!" she added of her and Lohan's relationship.
So, yes, that's exactly what that song was about. Just to by crystal clear, did Simpson steal Lohan's boyfriend?"
"I didn't," she confirmed. "I was done. But all love here!"
Simpson and Ross appeared on the show ahead of their upcoming reality show Ashlee And Evan, which premieres this Sunday along with the first of many upcoming music collaborations between the couple — although, this time, they probably won't be about Lohan. Watch the interview below!
