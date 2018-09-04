Is DJ Khaled The Next Chrissy Teigen-Level Lifestyle Guru? An Investigation

When you think of celebrities whose domestic lives you might like to model your own after, chances are, DJ Khaled isn't the first person that comes to mind. Or even, like, the 45th. The DJ and producer is best known for club-ready hits where he states his name in a deep, booming voice and announces matter-of-factly: "We Da Best." Hard to argue with that, but the guy's not exactly the second coming of Martha Stewart. Or... is he? Hear me out for a second.