Could A Lannister Win The Game Of Thrones?

Game of Thrones can’t come back soon enough, but a huge part of us is excited by the trickling of juicy nuggets about its last season. And Jaime Lannister, aka Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, just let it slip that the Lannister siblings may survive till the bitter end.
“The Lannister kids made it to the end,” Coster-Waldau declaratively said. “It was a surprise. God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘Okay, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no.” So feel free to breathe a sigh of relief: Jaime, Tyrion, and even paranoid, murderous Queen Cersei will grace our screens for all of season 8.
This is especially noteworthy because in the book series, Cersei was prophesied to die by strangulation — specially, by a valonqar, or “younger sibling.” That could mean a myriad of characters are fated to kill her, with fans speculating everyone from Arya Stark to Gendry to Bran Stark. Many fans, however, seem to agree that Jaime or Tyrion may be the ones to do it; both of them certainly have the means and the motive to off the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.
Additionally, this means that Tyrion and Jaime may survive the Great War alongside Jon Snow. Cersei may also survive a rumored invasion of King’s Landing by the Night King. Daenerys Targaryen had a vision of the Iron Throne destroyed and covered in snow — maybe Cersei makes it out alive?
With the way this show is going, no one is safe, but at least our favorite hate-to-love characters makes it through the drama. We can’t wait to see what happens to this fam.
