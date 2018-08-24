Producer Sam Slater pulled this off with not one important Black character, but two. Lisa’s biggest form of support at Double Whammies is Danyelle (Shayna McHayle, also known musically as Junglepussy), one of the few Black waitresses. Their friendship helps keep both of the women motivated at a job that throws more than a few curveballs at both of them. Danyelle is trying to push back on the “rainbow” policy that stipulates only one waitress of color can be scheduled per shift — because that’s true diversity, according to owner Cubby (James Le Gros). As the manager, Lisa has to mediate between the two parties. This particular subplot gently acknowledges racism and the way it impacts our lives at work; the power of Black female friendships; and assumptions about Black women’s desirability. Danyelle’s predicament doesn’t overwhelm the storyline; instead it adds color to what could have easily been an oversimplification of women’s issues.