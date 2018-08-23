Before the Real Housewives Of New York City’s reunion even began, veteran cast member Bethenny Frankel was concerned. As is custom with the annual Bravolebrity get-togethers, cameras filmed the Housewives as they prepared to enter the battle that is the reunion show. While Bethenny sat in her glam chair getting her ponytail curled, she explained, “This is like Game Of Thrones. I’m like the Mother Of Dragons fighting multiple blondes.”
When you really think about it, Bethenny is right. Both she and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are the indisputable queen bees of their respective shows. That’s why everyone is always so upset with them. They’re also fiery women who sometimes make mistakes and say the wrong thing. Again, that’s why everyone is always so upset with them.
But, beyond their queenly attitudes, we started wondering what else the most regal women of Real Housewives Of New York and Game Of Thrones actually have in common. So, we compared these two ladies on everything from their respective castles to the strength of their enemies. Keep reading to find out just how alike Queen Bethenny Of The "Get Off My Jock" Frankels and everyone’s favorite Khaleesi truly are.
