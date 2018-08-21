Johnson also felt the need to unearth all that it took for her to reach the point she is at today. “I don’t really tell my story that often, but the community inspired me because people think you’re an overnight success,” Johnson said. “It’s like, no, we’ve been around a really long time.” In WorkParty, Johnson combats the idea that women entrepreneurs must be stoic, unwavering, and at times unfeeling. “Media wants us to be perfect [and] in reality that’s not true,” Johnson said. “It’s normal to fail. But you have to pick yourself back up.”