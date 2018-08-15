Taylor Swift Commemorates Her 2017 Court Victory At Tampa Show

Tuesday night in Tampa, Taylor Swift commemorated the one year anniversary of her court triumph in Denver, CO.
"This exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold out stadium in Tampa. I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado," Swift told the crowd during an interstitial moment. "And honestly, I was there for a sexual assault case, and this day a year ago was the day that the jury sided in my favor and said that they believed me."
On August 14, 2017, an eight-person jury ruled in Swift's favor, agreeing that Swift did not, in fact, lie about the actions of DJ David Mueller.
Swift famously won the countersuit against Mueller in a public trial that lasted nine days. Swift later said in an interview with TIME that her testimony marked the most times the word "ass" has been used in a Colorado Federal Court.
To recap: During a 2013 meet and greet, Mueller allegedly groped Swift, grabbing her butt under her skirt during a photo op. Swift relayed this to her team, who then told leadership at KYGO, the radio station where Mueller was employed. KYGO fired Mueller.
Two years later, in 2015, Mueller sued Swift for damages, claiming that he'd never groped Swift. (Per the New York Times, Mueller's job paid $150,000 a year.) Swift countersued shortly after for a symbolic single dollar. She also demanded a public trial by jury so as to set an example for "other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts." In August of last year, the case came to rest, with Swift winning her dollar. In a statement, Swift acknowledged her "privilege" in being able to support such drastic legal efforts — not all accusers have the financial ability to defend themselves when their accusations are not believed.
Speaking to the crowd in Tampa, Swift said that, one year later, she's still thinking about people whose stories are dismissed. Said Swift, “I just want to say that I’m sorry to everyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if people hadn’t believed in me when I said that something happened." She added that we have "So, so, so much further to go."
Watch the full video of Swift's emotional speech, below.
Taylor talking about the sexual assault case she won a year ago. ?❤️ #taylorswift #reptourtampa #reputationtour @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/aorYeApb5W— Love, Vic (@potterican) August 15, 2018
