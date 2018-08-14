Stephen Colbert Cannot Handle Nicki Minaj's NSFW Rap About Him

Despite having never met, I live in fear of Nicki Minaj destroying me in one of her raps. The singer held no punches in the song "Barbie Dreams" off her new album Queen, calling out rappers like Drake and Meek Mill. One person she didn't call out, however, was Stephen Colbert. The Late Show host pointed this out to the musician when she appeared as a guest Monday night, but since she's Rap Genius Nicki Minaj, she was able to add a verse about Colbert on the spot.
It wasn't just any verse, though. In it, Minaj copped to wanting to get down and dirty with the host, laying it out so explicitly that Colbert had a total internal freak out on air.
"I might fuck Stephen after the show/He gonna come back to work with a magical glow," her impromptu verse began. Colbert immediately went red and collapsed on his desk.
"Are we still broadcasting?" he asked the audience as he got his bearings — but Minaj wasn't done.
"But when you see us please… don’t stare," she continued. "Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert."
Is it too late to go back and add this verse to the song? Watch the incredible moment below:
