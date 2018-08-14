Jaira Burns Is Ready To Heat Up The Music Industry

"It was insane," Burns tells Refinery29 in a sunny conference room. "I was low-key in shock." While she didn't have any face-to-face time with Jenner, the collaboration put her name in a lot of mouths, and her debut single, a punchy synth-pop track about a sour hookup, in a lot of ears. Soon after "Ugly," she dropped "Burn Slow," about smoking and chilling with your boo, and then "High Rollin," which broaches a similar topic, but with a totally different vibe, thanks to Burns' ever-changing mood and inspirations. That unpredictable mood is reflected in Burns' tracks which incorporate electronic, R&B, and even reggae beats. Burns is a rising hit-maker who never doubted her ability to find success, and her songs exude that same confidence for her listeners to bask in, and be inspired by. "I like to encourage people to do whatever the hell they want, to say what they want, to do what they want, and to be unapologetic about it," she says.