Kris Jenner Teases Rob Kardashian's Big Comeback

Thanks to an update from Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, we know exactly when Rob Kardashian will come back to KUWTK. Per an interview with Us Weekly, Kardashian will appear in season 16, which begins shooting in a month.
"[Rob is] working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health,” Jenner told Us.
For the last few years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has turned all of its attention to the Kardashian-Jenner women, with Rob, the only male Kardashian, making "appearances" via the sisters' discussion of his tumultuous breakup with Blac Chyna (née Angela White). The sisters cleaned up their brother's PR nightmare headlines by disclosing they chided their little brother for his slut-shaming antics toward the mother of his child, Dream.
Kardashian, 31, has shied away from public life as a result of health issues surrounding his 2015 diabetes diagnosis. He briefly materialized on his own reality show Rob & Chyna in 2017. Following their tumultuous breakup, Rob & Chyna was canceled. (This cancelation is part of Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashians.) Prospects of his return to reality television looked bleak. But, per Jenner, he will return — just not this season.
“I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15," Jenner added. Season 15 just launched last week.
For his part, Kardashian has been a bit more active on Twitter, recently sharing a note from ex-girlfriend Rita Ora, and sharing lots and lots of photos of Dream.
