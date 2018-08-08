P!nk Rushed To Hospital After Being Accused Of Canceling Concerts To Go To The Beach

P!nk's trip down under has not been going as planned. When she traveled there last month as a part of her Beautiful Trauma tour, she had to postpone her first show due to an upper respiratory infection, but was then spotted on the beach with her kids. She took to Instagram to shoot down the rumors, saying "what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine."
Advertisement
Now, she's back on the platform explaining why she had to cancel her shows this week after being rushed to the hospital.
Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling. My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love. Pink I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids.
"On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain," she wrote. "That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way."
She was released from the hospital but is on strict orders to rest and drink plenty of fluids.
"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing," she explained. "I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show."
She also left a cheeky note at the end of the caption for paparazzi looking to start rumors, warning them that "you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling."
Luckily, she'll be back on stage by Saturday, and the shows she'll miss will be rescheduled.
Advertisement