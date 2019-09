P!nk Rushed To Hospital After Being Accused Of Cancelling Concerts To Go To The Beach

P!nk's trip down under has not been going as planned. When she traveled there last month as a part of her Beautiful Trauma tour, she had to postpone her first show due to an upper respiratory infection, but was then spotted on the beach with her kids . She took to Instagram to shoot down the rumours , saying "what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine."