The Most Undeniably Crazy College Parties In Movie History

Elena Nicolaou
Man, isn't the movie version of college just spectacular? Classwork is a hazy dream that evaporates with the introduction of a more pressing plot line. Friends are always available. There's always a love interest around the corner. And not only are the parties frequent — they're always fun, too.
When I was a moony-eyed 18-year-old preparing to go to college, I truly expected each of my Friday nights to hold an epic evening like they did in the raucous college movies I watched while my parents weren't looking. Instead, I spent many a Friday night holed up in the library. And when I did go out, none of the parties featured the coordinated, elaborate grand scale of these movie college parties.
So, instead of regretting my relatively tame college experience, I'll watch these movie scenes and let the memories of movie parties sow seeds into my memory. In a couple of years, maybe, I'll mistake a scene from The House Bunny as something that actually happened to me, and my impression of college will become one epic rage-r stronger.
The disco club scene in Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)



Of course Richard Linklater's spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused is about a group of fun-loving, dope-smoking, and so-weird-they're-cute group of guys trying to figure out their life and relationships.

Would we want to go? Absolutely. For the clothes, the music, and the Linklater vibes.
The feminist icon party in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)



For this auspicious event, the women of Kappu Nu dress up as a feminist icon. Costumes include: Joan of Arc, Hillary Clinton as First Lady, Hillary Clinton as a senator, Hillary Clinton as future president (gah), Rosie the Riveter, Oprah, among the flappers.

Would we want to go? Not only would we go. We'd make it a weekly thing.
The dance-off in Neighbors (2014)



One thing I love about frat parties in movies is their elaborateness. Their intricate decoration indicates foresight and planning. Hah! As if. What frat party really devotes so much time to creating expert decor, or such uniform black light coverage? None! But it's a movie. The party scene took three days to shoot — and it was a complicated process. "Black light can hurt your eyes, so we all had to wear these crazy goggles for the black-light shoot," director Nick Stoller told Vulture. The movie's Robert DeNiro party is a very close second.

Would we want to go? Who can pass up black light, am I right?
Absolute chaos in Spring Breakers (2013)



Technically, this isn't a college party because it takes place in St. Petersburg, FL a spring break mecca where college students flock to attend raucous beach parties. The music of Skrillex perfectly complements the void the movie's four friends enter — a haze of drugs, booze, and writhing, semi-naked bodies.

Would we want to go? The parties in Spring Breakers aren't necessarily supposed to be fun. They're there to reveal the vacuousness.
Aztec night in The House Bunny (2008)



With the help of former Playbunny Shelley Darlington (Anna Faris), the Zeta Alpha Zeta sorority undergoes a massive rebrand. The sorority, which had had a reputation for being nerdy, unveils its newly minted coolness with a massive Aztec party (even though most sororities actually can't throw parties with alcohol, but never mind that), complete with the reenactment of a virgin human sacrifice, which apparently is a very "Aztec" thing to do. Emma Stone's character slides down a fake volcano that lands into a pool. Where did they get these resources?!

Would we want to go? Absolutely. This party has themed souvenir cups.
The unleashing of Frank the Tank in Old School (2003)



"Once it hits your lips! It's so good!" shouts Frank (Will Ferrell) after he chugs his first hit from the beer bong. From there, Frank's persona of a responsible middle-aged man is replaced with Frank the Tank, his frat-bro self. Frank the Tank ends his evening streaking through the streets alone. Old School aims to prove that there's a frat bro lurking in every middle-aged man, for better or for worse.

Would we want to go? Yes, for the spectacle of seeing a man shed his skin and spiral into a wilder version of himself.
Dance scene in Stomp the Yard (2007)



DJ (Columbus Short) impresses fraternities with his dance moves during a dance-off a a club near campus. He turns them both down.

Would we want to go? I mean, obviously.
The End of the World Party in The Rules of Attraction (2002)



The Rules of Attraction begins and ends at the same college party, set outdoors on a frigid New Hampshire fall night. At this party, the complicated web of attraction and longing between three students — Sean (James Van Der Beek), Paul Denton(Ian Somerhalder), and Lauren (Shannyn Sossamon), is splayed out. Then, the movie tracks back in time to discover how they got to this arrangement. Parties are where it all happens.

Would we want to go? At least in the Camden College universe, the End of the World party seems like it's the party to attend. We wouldn't want to deal with the FOMO.
The coordinated dance in Drumline (2002)



The women of Sigma stop the party proceedings to kick off a step dance dance-off.

Would we want to go? Frat parties rarely feature such expert and coordinated entertainment. But if we can't go, we'll memorize the dance and pretend we did.
A very, very 2001 party in American Pie 2 (2001)



Do you want to know what the year 2001 sounds like? A raunchy prat party punctuated by the sound of Sum 41.

Would we want to go? Our nostalgia dictates yes, we absolutely must attend and dance to Sum 41 while we still can.
The pre-Facebook days in Dead Man on Campus (1998)



In this scene, Jason Segel's frat bro character starts rattling off the personal details of a girl at the party. How does he know it? He pulls out the "freshman facebook," given to each incoming student. Apparently, he'd been "jacking off to that thing for the past three weeks," as well as collecting random tidbits of information.

Would we want to go? Not if Jason Segel is watching us. This is too literal a version of Facebook stalking.
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic go to PCU (1994)



This college comedy culminates in a pretty epic party after multi-year senior Droz (Jeremy Piven) runs into George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic on his way to a concert, and gets them to perform at his frat's party.

Would we want to go? Of course. In terms of entertainment, this is a huge upgrade from a pledge DJ'ing for the night.
The "Thriller" party in Revenge of the Nerds (1983)



In which the contingent of Nerds dance to "Thriller" – very, very badly.

Would we want to go? We're all for parties that play throwbacks. We can bring our far better moves.
The toga party in Animal House (1978)



The toga party in Animal House is kicked off by an almost tribalistic call: "Toga! Toga! Toga!" That said, the actual events are relatively tame — the night ends with couples slow-dancing, an event which has rarely happened in the history of real frat parties. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of this now iconic party, the town of Cottage Grove, Oregon — where Animal House was filmed — will attempt to hold the largest toga party of all time in August 2018. Book your tickets now.

Would we want to go? It seems a little bit seedy.
