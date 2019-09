Hollywood Agencies Pledge To Advance Trans Inclusion

Tuesday, over 45 different agencies associated with the entertainment industry signed an open letter that outlined a plan to advance trans representation in Hollywood. Per Variety , which printed the letter in full, the organizations GLAAD and 5050by2020, a company that hopes to get gender representation to 50/50 by the year 2020, wrote the letter. The letter was signed by agencies ICM, WME, UTA, and CAA as well as a number of production companies. SAG-AFTRA, the actor's union, also signed, as did the Casting Society of America.