Just FYI: Washing & Reusing Condoms Is A BAD Idea

Then, there's the issue of tearing the condom, or turning it inside out. "Unless you're going after it with some hardcore Scrubbing Bubbles kind of soap, using soap shouldn't ruin the integrity of the condom," Dr. Stubbs says. But, trying to rub away any bacteria, semen, or anything else in the condom could result in "breakage, slippage, or leakage," Elizabeth Torrone, an epidemiologist at the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, told BuzzFeed . What's more, there's a definite chance that in washing your condom, you'll eventually flip it inside out and maybe not remember which side was originally the outside. And if you put it back on with the inside on the outside, the semen that you probably didn't completely wash away is going inside your partner's body as soon as you start having sex. "So that completely ruins the point of using a condom in the first place," Dr. Stubbs says. When used perfectly, condoms are 98% effective at preventing pregnancy and STIs (but, really, about 85% because nobody's perfect), according to Planned Parenthood . But if bodily fluids make their way in or out of a condom through tiny tears or because you're wearing it the wrong way, that protection doesn't really hold up anymore.