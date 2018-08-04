Short sellers are really looked down on the financial sector. They’re compared to ISIS, or Al-Qaeda — all these incredibly incendiary comments, but in this film, the way that the short sellers are framed and shot, you can tell that they're fashioned as heroes. And that's not to say there are no unethical short sellers. They definitely exist. But there has to be checks and balances with everything, and I think that people who stake this kind of money and their reputation on a company going downhill — they’re doing it for a reason. They've done the research. And it’s their money.