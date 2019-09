There is the $135-billion global skin-care market, which operates under the (correct) assumption that all it really takes to win over the consumer is the perfect brew of buzz and marketing strategy, and then there is Reddit's SkincareAddiction forum, whose members pride themselves on using research and results to inform their next (usually budget-friendly) purchase. While scanning the thousands of active threads, you'll frequently come across brands the average Sephora VIB has never heard of, but that have achieved cult-like status among the subreddit 's in-the-know armchair experts.