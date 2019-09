I haven't exactly kept quiet about how I think this has been a boring season of The Bachelorette . More so than usual, I'm having trouble finding a guy to root for, since they all seem (with the exception of p roducer-fueled options like Jordan ) to more or less have the same vague, nice, cookie-cutter personality. That's why I was shocked — shocked, I tell you — to stumble upon this video posted by Colton Underwood on Instagram. The former Bachelorette contestant and upcoming Bachelor in Paradise star was hanging out with other season 14 favorites Jason Tartick and Joe Amabile, and took a video of himself and Tartick mimicking Amabile's frequent attempts to review food on Instagram, accent and all.