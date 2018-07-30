Everything We Know About Kesha's Intense Documentary

Mental health advocate and pop star Kesha has something to say, and she's putting it all into her directorial debut. The new trailer for Kesha's upcoming documentary Rainbow just hit the internet, and the new film already looks like it will be the most inspiring thing you'll watch this summer.
There's no question that Kesha has dealt with a great deal of darkness. She accused her longtime producer Dr. Luke of sexual and emotional abuse (he has vehemently denied the accusations) leading to a dramatic court battle that quickly devolved into a "he said, she said." Kesha also revealed she suffers from an eating disorder, which she said was a result of the impossible body standards put on women in the music industry.
Now, Kesha — already an outspoken activist — is sharing her journey in documentary form. According to Billboard, Rainbow - The Film (Rainbow is also the title of her extremely personal 2017 album) will chronicle Kesha's path towards healing. The film will drop on Apple Music August 10, on the anniversary of Rainbow's release.
"Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process, and given the opportunity to turn it into a three-dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis," Kesha told Billboard of the new project. "I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow. Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone."
While the documentary will feature behind-the-scenes footage, it's also unique in that it will feature "psychedelic vignettes" in addition to traditional documentary footage. The brief moments depicted in the trailer include Kesha with a bright bug crawling on her face, and another far-creepier one of her laying down, gagged, in a hospital bed. (Refinery29 has reached out to Kesha for comment.)
"You don't own me," Kesha screams out to a crowd of cheering fans in the trailer. No one owns Kesha, but the film is sure to let us in so we can get to know her better.
Check out the trailer below:
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
