The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has dismissed a case against actor Ed Westwick due to "insufficient evidence," per The Hollywood Reporter. Three women separately leveled accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Westwick. Kristina Cohen, the first woman to accuse Westwick, filed a police report for an incident that occurred in 2014 in November of last year, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate Westwick. In November, the BBC postponed Ordeal by Innocence, a show starring Westwick, due to the investigation. BBC Two also suspended production on the 1980s-set show White Gold following the news of the allegations (the show is available on Netflix in the United States). The Gossip Girl actor has denied all accusations.
In a statement provided to Refinery29, Westwick's lawyer Blair Berk said that the evidence presented on behalf of the women was proven untrue.
"It is only a shame [that] there are those who so publicly prejudged this case and that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared," Berk stated. "I hope that those who made such quick judgment here not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case will hesitate next time before they so swiftly condemn before investigating the truth."
Cohen was joined by actresses Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck in bringing a case against Westwick. Cohen and Wynn accused Westwick of rape, while Eck accused him of sexual assault. According to a memo obtained by THR, two of the women presented witnesses for their case, but prosecutors could not continue the case without more substantial evidence.
Representation for Cohen and the BBC declined to comment. Refinery29 has reached out to Wynn for comment.
