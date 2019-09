The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has dismissed a case against actor Ed Westwick due to "insufficient evidence," per The Hollywood Reporter . Three women separately leveled accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Westwick. Kristina Cohen, the first woman to accuse Westwick, filed a police report for an incident that occurred in 2014 in November of last year, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate Westwick. In November, the BBC postponed Ordeal by Innocence, a show starring Westwick, due to the investigation. BBC Two also suspended production on the 1980s-set show White Gold following the news of the allegations (the show is available on Netflix in the United States). The Gossip Girl actor has denied all accusations.