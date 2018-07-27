This Fortune 500 Company's New Female CEO Is A Win For The LGBTQ Community

Perhaps the best part of the Land O'Lakes announcement is that after singing her praises about her background, qualifications, and noteworthy contributions to the company so far, they end the press release with this: "Ford and her spouse, Jill Schurtz, have three teenage children and live in Minneapolis." That is the only mention of her sexual orientation. Rather than focusing on congratulating themselves for being the first Fortune 500 company to hire an openly gay, female CEO, they focus on how great a fit she is for the job and added the customary line about family the way they would for any other C-suite appointment.