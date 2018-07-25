Here's How To Get A Free Soft Pretzel This Week

Everyone says aunts and uncles are the lucky ones because they get a kid to have fun with (and spoil) without any of the responsibility. On top of all those benefits though, is a real kicker: aunts and uncles also get free pretzels on National Aunt and Uncle Day.
In case you didn't have this totally legit holiday marked down on your calendar, National Aunt and Uncle Day is this Thursday, July 26. In honor of the occasion, one of America's all-time favorite aunts, Auntie Anne, is giving away freebies.
Customers who buy a handmade classic pretzel this week will get one free at participating Auntie Anne's location. While this promotion is technically meant to pay homage to all the uncles and aunts out there, including one pretzel-loving aunt in particular, anyone can take advantage of the BOGO deal by bringing this a specific coupon, which can be downloaded here.
Auntie Anne's National Aunt and Uncle Day BOGO deal is valid now through July 30, so aunts and uncles can celebrate their positions almost all week long. If you, like so many millennials, share a special bond with your niece or nephew, celebrate it with a free hot pretzel. And, if you don't have any nieces or nephews, you can still partake in the festivities. Even those who don't have siblings that are parents deserve a BOGO deal every now and then.
