Daum’s book came out of a desire to soften the us-or-them language that so often makes childfree people feel like they must be strident in their beliefs, using dismissive terms like “breeders.” As a result, some of the essays in Selfish, Shallow, and Self-Absorbed feature men and women talking about how they like kids in theory or enjoy being around them despite opting not to become parents themselves. Some talked about economics; others about desire. "I was trying to put together a book with broad appeal that would reach parents and non-parents," Daum explained. "A few years ago we were in a moment where we had to bring the discussion [about people choosing not to have children] into the mainstream. I can’t tell you how long I’d been wanting to do this project, and [potential editors and publishers] told me that I was addressing this tiny niche group." As a result, she adds, "One criticism that was made [of the book] is that a lot of people seem to be bending over backwards to say they like kids or feel like they have to apologize for it."