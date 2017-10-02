Oprah's Newest Favorite Food Comes From The Mall Food Court

It's rare when one of Oprah's favorite things doesn't break the bank or become instantaneously sold out, but according to Food & Wine, just about anyone can get a taste of her new favorite food.
The culinary mag reports that during the filming of A Wrinkle In Time, director Ava DuVernay introduced Oprah to Auntie Anne's pretzel-wrapped hot dogs and they've since become her favorite food.
That's right, the mall (and airport) standby just got blessed by Oprah herself, so expect long lines and a feeding frenzy next time you're headed to the mall.
Known for traditional soft pretzels, Auntie Anne's does have a few less-touted menu items, one of which is a hot dog wrapped in the chain's famed pretzel dough. Auntie Anne's actually has five different versions of it, including mini dogs, a jumbo dog, and a jalapeño-topped option, so there's plenty to choose from. F&W didn't offer any insight as to which one the newly minted 60 Minutes correspondent opts for, but anyone hoping to savor the same snack can't go wrong with any of them.
For fans that don't want to brave the mall, there's good news: Thanks to Auntie Anne's baking mix, there's a way to get the same eats at home. It's unlikely that Oprah's next Favorite Things roundup will actually list pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, but there's a possibility that she'll include the food court standby's baking mix.
Anyone who wants to recreate the dogs at home is in luck, because all it takes is a box of the good stuff and a can-do attitude. Oprah is nothing if not inspirational, so get to cooking and you'll be one step closer to the TV legend.
