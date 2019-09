Sephora Is Giving Out Free Face Masks This Weekend, No Strings Attached

Luckily, it looks like Sephora has somehow predicted our empty wallets and sunburnt, thirsty skin , and is throwing us all a long-weekend deal that beats any other we've seen this summer — because it doesn't require us to spend a single cent. Nope, it's not a misleading, mind-boggling buy-one get-one half-off, spend X-to-save Y pseudo-deal. It's a straightforward, 100% free giveaway that will give your skin a much-needed hard refresh before moving into August. (Can you believe it's almost August?)