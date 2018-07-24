Sephora Is Giving Out Free Face Masks This Weekend, No Strings Attached

Here's the story: This weekend — that's July 27th through the 29th — Sephora is giving away a free face mask to anyone who walks though the doors of a brick-and-mortar Sephora store. You don't need to be a card-holding VIB Rouge customer or camp out in a checkout line, just step inside and you'll get to pick between a Sephora Collection Rose or Pearl Sheet Mask free of charge.