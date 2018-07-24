Goldfish Crackers just became the most recent snack to be affected by a Salmonella scare linked to whey protein. Late yesterday, Pepperidge Farm, the company that produces Goldfish, announced it was voluntarily recalling four different varieties of the cheesy, fish-shaped crackers. The varieties that are being recalled are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.
The decision to recall came after Pepperidge Farm was notified by an ingredient supplier that the whey protein that went into the seasoning of these four Goldfish varieties may have been contaminated. According to an official recall notice shared on Pepperidge Farm's Twitter account, the recall decision was "made out of an abundance of caution." The company is now discouraging consumers who purchased any of the affected items from eating them. Recalled products should instead be thrown away or if you want your money back — who wouldn't? — they can be returned for a full refund.
Advertisement
Pepperidge Farm's decision to recall these Goldfish varieties came just hours after Mondelez Global announced it would be voluntarily recalling Ritz products containing cheese. These products were also made with whey protein that may be contaminated with Salmonella. Looks like it's not a great week for cheesy snacks.
There have not been any illnesses linked to recalled Goldfish reported at this time, per the United States Department of Agriculture and Food Safety. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration explains that symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. Most people recover on their own in 4 to 7 days, however, Salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful to young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Related Video:
Advertisement