Ghosting Isn't Just For Dating Anymore – It's At Work Now

For job seekers, it is a buyer's market right now: Unemployment rates are low and people are feeling confident in their ability to get a new job offer, if not more than one. Maybe that's why workers are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate since 2001 . In past years, job seekers would be happy to get just about any offer in their chosen field. Job seekers were eagerly – often desperately – waiting for any word from a recruiter or hiring manager, and frequently found themselves left in the dark as hiring managers didn't communicate that they had moved forward in the hiring process without them. Just because we expect it from companies doesn't mean it's not still ghosting. We've just already accepted it as the norm.