From Hawkins, Indiana to the terrorized metropolises of the Godzilla franchise, Millie Bobby Brown is out here putting in work and saving the world for us yet again.
Brown stars in Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to Warner Brothers’ 2014 Godzilla reboot. King of the Monsters dropped its first trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday to rave reviews and online reactions.
The trailer centers on Brown, who finds herself in the middle of a giant battle of Titans: Godzilla is up against fellow iconic Japanese monsters Mothra, Rodan, and the three-headed King Ghidorah. Vera Farmiga as Dr. Emma Russell ominously introduces them in a voiceover: “Unless all the Titans are found, our planet will perish, and so will we.”
We don’t quite glean where these monsters from what they’re fighting for — do they just want, you know, their own space to freely destroy cities? Are they looking for ultimate control over these puny little humans? — but we can gather that they don’t seem to have it totally out for Brown’s character, Madison. Is she going to be the key to saving humanity? Our bets are yes.
At the Comic-Con King of the Monsters panel, Brown talked about acting around the CGI Godzilla monsters, which was a totally different experience than the Demogorgon from her Stranger Things days. “We had neck problems from looking so high all the time,” she said. “The Demogorgon was just a tiny bit taller than me, and Godzilla and all the other monsters are a lot larger.”
And by the looks of it, they really are huge. The trailer features plenty of fight scenes and explosions over a slowed-down redux of Debussy’s “Clair De Lune” (from vampires to Godzilla, it appears monsters really have a thing for the French composer’s work). King of the Monsters is the latest entry to Warner Brothers and Legendary Studios’ MonsterVerse, which includes the Godzilla and King Kong franchises. The studios are building towards a crossover with the two monsters, culminating in a showdown in the planned Godzilla v. Kong, tentatively scheduled for a 2020 release.
Brown and Farmiga are joined by Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Ken Watanube as they take on the Titans. Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 2019.
