For the past 25 years, Greenfield, the creative mind behind documentaries such as The Queen of Versailles, Thin, kids+money, and the revealing Always campaign #likeagirl , has been traveling the world observing people and their lives only to realize that much of her work pointed to this singular theme. Greenfield's life's work comes together in a laser locked investigation into the conscious and subconscious behaviors that has infiltrated the American Dream, and grown into something much more incendiary and corrupt. She documents how the pursuit of happiness has become synonymous with the pursuit of excess, and money has become inextricable from morality.