Welcome to Marwen has a lot of Oscar-ish tricks up its sleeve. Robert Zemeckis directed it, for starters. It follows the life of Mark Hogancamp, a photographer who developed amnesia after being brutally attacked in 2000. Hogancamp created a small world called Marwencol populated entirely by dolls he'd made himself. Then, he photographed the dolls. All of this was documented in the documentary Marwencol. In the new, fictionalized version, Steve Carell plays Hogancamp. Alongside him, there's a slew of impressive actresses: Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Mann, and Gwendolyn Christie all star alongside Carell as Hogancamp's friends who later become dolls in Marwencol. Because this is a movie, the film takes place partly in Marwencol, where the dolls serve in the actors' stead. It's just weird enough to get the attention of critics, and just hygge enough to earn the affection of the Acadmy. Folks, below, watch the trailer for the [chef's kiss] of Oscar bait.